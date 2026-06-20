Punjab info panel seeks report on ‘missing’ drainage channel in Barnala

The Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) has asked the Barnala tehsildar to furnish records on the alleged disappearance of a water drainage channel recorded in revenue records within a private housing colony, while simultaneously widening its scrutiny to several approved residential projects over compliance with norms governing economically weaker section (EWS) plots, public amenities and land transfers to the municipal corporation. Seeking a comprehensive status report, the commission impleaded the executive officer of the Barnala municipal corporation as a necessary party and directed the civic body to submit detailed information on land reserved for roads, open spaces and public amenities in the identified colonies. (Shutterstock)

The directions were issued by chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh last week while hearing two RTI appeals filed by Barnala resident Bhagwant Rai, who alleged irregularities in the development of private colonies in the district and sought records relating to public land, drainage channels and statutory obligations of colonisers.

According to the appellant, a water drainage channel (khala) reflected in the revenue records under Khasra No 530 was incorporated into a private residential colony developed by Barnala Builders. He contended that the channel existed in official records and that such land could neither be legally transferred to a private developer nor used for construction. The appellant further alleged that land earmarked for EWS housing, religious institutions and open spaces had not been transferred to the Barnala municipal corporation, as required under applicable policies and regulations.

Taking note of the submissions, the commission directed tehsildar Kuldeep Singh to place on record whether the drainage channel existed in the revenue record, whether it continues to exist at present, and if it was closed, to provide details of the competent authority that ordered its closure before the next hearing.

In a separate but related appeal, the commission also questioned the compliance status of several approved colonies in Barnala, including Aastha Enclave, Dream City, Ganpati Enclave, Green Avenue, West City and other residential projects. The commission sought details on whether roads, parks, open spaces, and other public amenities earmarked in the approved layouts had been transferred to the Municipal Corporation as mandated by law.

Seeking a comprehensive status report, the commission impleaded the executive officer of the Barnala municipal corporation as a necessary party and directed the civic body to submit detailed information on land reserved for roads, open spaces and public amenities in the identified colonies. It also sought details of approvals granted, payments due from developers, amounts deposited and outstanding liabilities yet to be recovered. The commission has fixed July 8 for the next hearing in both matters.