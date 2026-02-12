Punjab is returning to black days of terrorism: PPCC chief Warring

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government -- over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab -- Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the state was returning to the “black days” of terrorism -- witnessed during the early 1980s. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring with party leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Dharamvir Gandhi and others during a protest march against the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state, in Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing the Jago Sarkar Jago rally, in Patiala on Wednesday, against the alleged collapse of law and order, Warring said the recovery of hand grenades and repeated bomb threats to government offices and courts were alarming and reminiscent of Punjab’s darkest phase. He squarely blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, for what he termed a complete failure to maintain public safety.

“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is directly responsible for the collapse of law and order as he heads both the state and the home department. This government has created an environment where government offices and courts are receiving bomb threats almost daily,” Warring said. “What we are witnessing today is similar to how the situation deteriorated in 1983, 1984 and 1985. It was this how terrorism began in the 1980s and later spiralled out of control.”

Describing the AAP government as having turned Punjab into a “gangland”, the Congress chief recalled that the party had stood firm during the peak of militancy when other political parties had boycotted elections out of fear.

“Congress restored peace and harmony in Punjab at the cost of the lives of several of its leaders,” he said, asserting that the party would once again eradicate gangster culture within a month of coming to power in 2027.

Echoing similar concerns, Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel said the spurt in daylight murders reflected a grave breakdown of law and order. “No section of society—common people, businessmen or elected representatives—feels safe today. This protest is against the government’s utter failure to protect its citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Youth Congress president and Patiala rural assembly in-charge Mohit Mohindra said people in the state were no longer demanding prosperity, but merely the right to stay alive.

“Forget prosperity—our only demand today is to remain alive,” Mohindra said while addressing the media. “How will investment ever come to a state that cannot protect its own citizens? Security is the most basic duty of a welfare government, and the AAP government has failed miserably.”

He asserted that without restoring law and order, no development model or investment summit could deliver real progress. “Security is not a political slogan; it is a constitutional duty. Punjab deserves safety, stability and strong governance,” he added.