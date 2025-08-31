Punjab: Jakhar, Bajwa urge PM for immediate central relief

HT Correspondent Army personnel during a rescue and evacuation operation at a flood-affected village, in Kapurthala district, Punjab, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for immediate central assistance for the flood-ravaged state.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the floods, which have affected thousands of families and submerged large swathes of farmland, both leaders emphasised the need for rapid relief measures and long-term flood management strategies.

Jakhar stressed that the severe floods, worsened by excessive rainfall in the upper hilly regions, have caused widespread devastation, from Bhoa assembly constituency to Fazilka, and districts such as Kapurthala. He urged the PM to deploy central assessment teams and announce a special relief package to support the affected population.

Bajwa urged the PM to visit the state personally, provide immediate compensation for the deceased and affected farmers, and launch a long-term flood management plan to prevent future disasters.