Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Jakhar, Bajwa urge PM for immediate central relief

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 05:58 am IST

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for immediate central assistance for the flood-ravaged state

HT Correspondent

Army personnel during a rescue and evacuation operation at a flood-affected village, in Kapurthala district, Punjab, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI)
Army personnel during a rescue and evacuation operation at a flood-affected village, in Kapurthala district, Punjab, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI)

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for immediate central assistance for the flood-ravaged state.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the floods, which have affected thousands of families and submerged large swathes of farmland, both leaders emphasised the need for rapid relief measures and long-term flood management strategies.

Jakhar stressed that the severe floods, worsened by excessive rainfall in the upper hilly regions, have caused widespread devastation, from Bhoa assembly constituency to Fazilka, and districts such as Kapurthala. He urged the PM to deploy central assessment teams and announce a special relief package to support the affected population.

Bajwa urged the PM to visit the state personally, provide immediate compensation for the deceased and affected farmers, and launch a long-term flood management plan to prevent future disasters.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Jakhar, Bajwa urge PM for immediate central relief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On