Punjab: Jakhar dubs VB raid on BJP leader & realtor Gill as ‘political vendetta’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday termed the vigilance action against realtor Ranjit Singh Gill, who recently joined the saffron party, a blatant act of ‘political vengeance’. BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Jakhar accused the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation of indulging in arm-twisting tactics, saying there is no space for such kind of politics in Punjab.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, instead of tackling gangsters, is operating like a political gang itself. The action against Gill is a violation of democratic norms. The government is intimidating opponents to deter them from joining rival parties or deviating from its agenda,” Jakhar said.

Gill was inducted into the BJP by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Friday evening. Hours later, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted raids at the realtor’s residence in Chandigarh and his corporate office in Kharar early on Saturday morning.

The VB said the raids were part of a broader probe linked to the disproportionate assets case registered against senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

“In furtherance of the investigations into the FIR registered against Bikram Singh Majithia, searches were carried out by the Vigilance Bureau at three premises linked to Gillco Developers,” said a VB press release.

Jakhar said that everyone has the right to choose their political path in a democracy. Questioning the timing of the raids, Jakhar said: “The raids were driven by AAP’s financial interests or tied to a collusion with another builder in land pooling deals. The government is targeting Gill.”

“The AAP government seeks to send a message that whoever goes against the wishes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the vigilance bureau will carry out raids against them,” the BJP leader said.

Stating that the AAP government’s land pooling policy is already facing widespread resentment from the farmers, Jakhar alleged that the vigilance action against Gill is an attempt to politically browbeat the realtor who is the biggest landholder in Mohali.

“This dispensation is not working like a government. They should get themselves registered like a company because they are not functioning like a government,” Jakhar said.