Punjab: Jalandhar inundated as heavy rainfall throws life out gear in city

Over 75mm of heavy rainfall threw life out of gear in Jalandhar, leaving residential and commercial areas heavily inundated on Monday. A bus was partially submerged in the middle of the road after severe water logging due to heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI)

The rainfall, which continued for 12 long hours, created a flood-like situation in Jalandhar city with water entering into the residences of the people in several colonies.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who visited various parts of the city to take stock of the waterlogging situation following incessant rains, said the continuous rainfall had led to water accumulation in several low-lying areas, causing hardship to residents.

“More than 200 complaints of water entering homes and basements had been received at the flood control room. “Our teams have responded promptly to each complaint, and drainage facilities have been utilised to their maximum capacity,” Aggarwal said.

He added the rainwater was being discharged into Kala Sanghia Drain, which further flows into the Sutlej river.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh said the overflowing Chitti Bein also added to the worries of the people.

“The crisis was not limited to rural areas. With the Pholriwal treatment plant shut down, urban Jalandhar also faced waterlogging. Model Town, New Jawahar Nagar, and Urban Estate Phases 1 & 2 saw 2–4 feet of water on roads and in basements, leaving residents in panic.

Jalandhar admn issues advisory after 1.14 lakh cusecs released from Ropar headworks

The Jalandhar administration has issued an advisory on the areas situated in the vicinity of Sutlej river following the release of 1.14 lakh cusec water from the Ropar headworks into the river on Monday evening.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the released water is expected to reach Jalandhar by Tuesday early morning, prompting the district authorities to issue an advisory for residents living along river catchments and vulnerable points.

In 2023, the breaches in Sutlej river created havoc in Jalandhar’s Shahkot and Lothian area. All the protective embankments situated on the Sutlej river bundhs are not strong enough due to ‘kuchcha’ structure.

Aggarwal appealed to people in low-lying and flood-prone areas to avoid going near the river banks besides shifting to higher placed relief camps, when asked by authorities to avert any flood like situation.

“Coupled with flow of water from other drains, nearly 1.25 to1.50 lakh cusec of water is likely to pass through Jalandhar. Over 54 relief centres have been set up across the district to facilitate people living in flood prone areas. The situation demands alertness, but with timely action and public cooperation, we can overcome this challenge,” he said.