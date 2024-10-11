Punjab: Jalandhar NGT forms panel to ascertain facts

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to verify the allegations of illegal tree felling on the premises of the civil surgeon’s office in Jalandhar, besides ascertaining the mechanism existing in the state for felling of trees in non-forest areas. The NGT was hearing a plea, according to which 20 heritage trees, around 100-150 years old, were axed by the Punjab public works department (PWD) last month. (HT Photo)

The NGT was hearing a plea, according to which 20 heritage trees, around 100-150 years old, were axed by the Punjab public works department (PWD) last month.

As per the complaint filed Jalandhar-based activist Tejaswi Minhas alleged that 14 such trees were cut on or before September 16 without any permission by any authority and six trees were axed later.

In an order passed last week, a bench of NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava said: “The applicant has also raised the plea that Jalandhar has hardly any forest cover and these heritage trees were the lungs of the city and (that) the PWD, in connivance with the contractor, has illegally cut those trees.”

The bench, also comprising judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the plea raised substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms.

“Having regard to the seriousness of the allegations, we form a joint committee comprising the representatives of the member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Chandigarh regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), principal chief conservator of forest, Mohali, and district magistrate, Jalandhar,” the tribunal said.

“The committee will visit the site, ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations and the persons responsible for cutting the trees and also the mechanism existing in the state of Punjab to prevent the felling of trees in non-forest areas and submit a report within eight weeks,” it added.

The matter has been posted on January 24 for further proceedings.