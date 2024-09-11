Punjab: Kapurthala NRI shot dead in US

A 50-year-old NRI from Kapurthala who ran a liquor store in Chicago of the United States was shot dead in the city on Tuesday night. Naveen hailed from Kuka Talwandi village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district and had moved to the US around 30 years ago. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested a person in connection with the murder and sealed the liquor store for further investigation.

The deceased identified as Naveen Singh was a naturalised citizen of the US. He hailed from Kuka Talwandi village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district and had moved to the US around 30 years ago.

Avtar Singh, Naveen’s relative in Kapurthala, said we were informed that an assailant had fired gun shots at Naveen following a heated argument over the purchase of liquor killing him on the spot.

“Naveen was an established businessman in Chicago and ran a liquor store. He had been staying in the US for nearly three decades. We came to know about the incident early on Wednesday morning,” Avtar added.

He mentioned that as per the information available with Naveen’s family, the police have arrested the accused and sealed the liquor store. “The police are probing the matter.”

Naveen had visited India along with his family a few years ago to attend a marriage function, Avtar said.