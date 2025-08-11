Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Punjab: Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat significant milestone for Punjab: Bittu

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:34 am IST

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching a new Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Amritsar.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, right, in a Vande Bharat Express train, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Katra Railway station, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)
Calling it a significant milestone for Punjab, Bittu stated that the new high-speed train will not only facilitate spiritual travel for devotees but will also boost tourism and trade between Katra and Amritsar. He emphasised that the modern and comfortable travel experience offered by the Vande Bharat will benefit passengers travelling to and from the region, including those visiting the valley. “The passengers boarding from Pathankot, Jalandhar and Beas would also be benefitted,” he added.

Highlighting upcoming railway initiatives in Punjab, Bittu announced that several new railway projects will soon commence, including the development of new rail lines, improved connectivity, construction of road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs), as well as the redevelopment of railway stations. “Projects already in progress will be expedited and completed swiftly,” he further stated.

