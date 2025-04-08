Punjab Kings look to roar again in second home clash against CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to better their winning record at home when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second home match at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. While PBKS have two wins under their belt and one loss, CSK have failed to log any win in the tournament and have lost all three games played so far. The Punjab Kings team during a practice session at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

It was PBKS bowling which led them down in the game against Rajasthan Royals leaking over 200 runs. The fans would be rooting for PBKS and also CSK’s star MS Dhoni. The tickets are sold out.

“I am a huge Dhoni fan and have bought tickets for him. I know he is not in good form but I am sure he will come good tomorrow against PBKS and give a boost to CSK,” said a fan Tanisha Singh. Dhoni has been out of form in the tournament. Dhoni, who is in his 18th IPL season, has been a key figure for CSK over the years. Meanwhile, he missed the optional practice session on Monday ahead of the match. “It should be a cracker of a game. I am keeping my fingers crossed that Dhoni fires tomorrow and PBKS also do well,” added another fan.

After CSK, PBKS will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20 — all at the Mullanpur stadium.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will also host three PBKS home matches. PBKS will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 5, Delhi Capitals on May 8 and clash with Mumbai Indians on May 11.