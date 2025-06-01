Punjab launches policy for clubbing, de-clubbing of industrial plots

The Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has launched a comprehensive policy for clubbing and de-clubbing of industrial plots. Punjabindustries and investment promotion minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the policy aims to address the long-standing demand from industrialists and property owners for a structured and transparent mechanism for clubbing and de-clubbing of plots under PSIEC. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, industries and investment promotion minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the decision aims to address the long-standing demand from industrialists and property owners for a structured and transparent mechanism for clubbing and de-clubbing of plots under PSIEC. It addresses long-standing demands from industrial stakeholders to merge or divide contiguous plots to optimise land usage, boost operational efficiencies, and support project expansion. The policy applies to all plots under PSIEC’s jurisdiction, including those within focal points and industrial estates, excluding booths and sheds.

Rules for clubbing & de-clubbing

He said that as per notification, applications for clubbing or de-clubbing will be considered if the plots are owned by the same entity, i.e. the ownership of the proposed plots are same, and all outstanding dues are cleared at the time of application. The proposed clubbed plots should be on the same pattern i.e. freehold or leasehold and shall be have executed lease deeds/conveyance deeds (as applicable). A fee of one percent of the current reserve price of the total area of plots, or a maximum of ₹50 lakh, whichever is lower, will be applicable.

The minister clarified that de-clubbing will only be permitted in accordance with the original layout plans, and all approvals will be subject to building by-laws, zoning regulations, and environmental compliance. Sond said policy will pave the way for greater efficiency and optimal land use in the state’s industrial zones.

Appellate authority for reinstating cancelled plots

The minister also informed about the formation of an appellate authority for reinstating/re-alloting cancelled plots allotted by PSIEC.

He said under various earlier schemes, numerous industrial plots were cancelled due to reasons such as failure to commence production within the stipulated period, violation of zoning norms, or default in payment of instalments. To address this issue, the Punjab government has constituted this appellate authority.

The Authority, notified on May 7, 2025, will provide a dedicated platform for affected allottees to appeal against cancellations and seek reinstatement of their plots.