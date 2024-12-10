Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa seeks timely winter session

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan seeking timely summoning of the winter session. LoP Partap Singh Bajwa submitting a memorandum to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday. (HT Photo)

He said the required 15 days’ notice for summoning the session, under Rule 34 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the assembly, is not being adhered to, due to which members are unable to submit questions or notices pertaining to their constituencies, fearing automatic lapse upon prorogation.

Bajwa said that in an earlier letter on November 30, 2023, he had highlighted how the delay was being exploited by the bureaucracy to request adjournments for the stared and unstared questions, citing lack of time and the detailed nature of the information sought by the members.

“To safeguard the rights and privileges of the members, timely summoning of the winter session must be ensured,” Bajwa said.

The LoP further said pressing issues such as farmers’ unrest, deteriorating law and order, declining standards of health services and education, the burgeoning debt, and the unfulfilled promises of the AAP government, need to be discussed for which the winter session must be convened at the earliest.