Punjab logs 1,515 farm fire incidents, season’s count crosses 20k mark

Punjab recorded a drop in the active stubble fire incidents on Tuesday.

A farmer burns stubble in his field on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab. (PTI)

The state reported 1,515 cases of paddy straw burning, taking the total incidents to 20,978 cases this harvest season.

On Monday, the state had recorded 2,060 cases, while on Sunday 3,230 active farm fire cases were reported, the highest in a single day this season.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sangrur reported the highest 397 cases followed by Barnala (147), 137 in Mansa, 129 in Bathinda, 97 in Ferozepur, 93 in Moga and 86 in Ludhiana.

The state reported 5,199 and 2,487 farm fires on November 6, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The total cases reported in the state during the corresponding period in 2022 and 2021 were 32,734 and 37,933, respectively.

Punjab pollution control board chairman Adarshpal Vig said the cases have reduced as compared to the last year and there is nearly 35-45% drop in incidents this year when compared to 2022.

Bathinda air quality ‘very poor’

The thick smog engulfed the state as the air quality remained in ‘poor’ category in most of the cities. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Bathinda recorded the worst air quality index (AQI) at 343, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category followed by 299 in Mandi Gobingarh, 256 in Patiala, 252 in Jalandhar, 245 in Ludhiana, 214 in Rupnagar, 209 in Amritsar, and 207 in Khanna, all in poor category.

70% drop in farm fires in last 2 yrs, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that there was a 70% decrease in stubble-burning cases in Punjab in the last two years due to the constant efforts made by the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the state government is serious about the matters of Punjab’s air, water and environment, and has been constantly taking steps to stop stubble burning. “The efforts are showing results as cases of stubble burning have significantly decreased this year,” he said. The AAP’s statement came after the Supreme Court directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure stubble burning is stopped immediately to protect the lives and health of people.

Kang said that stubble burning has been a compulsion of farmers, but our government provided alternatives such as bio-fuel units which buy paddy stubble from farmers. “It helps farmers as they don’t have to burn the stubble and they get good money for it too,” he added. He said that the central government must own up to its responsibility and take steps to curb all kinds of pollution in the national capital.

With inputs from HTC, Chandigarh

