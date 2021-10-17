Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 16 fresh Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year
Punjab logs 16 fresh Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, three each were reported in Jalandhar and Pathankot and two in Amritsar
With no Covid fatality reported in the last 24 hours in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,541.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 16 fresh Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year, taking the tally to 6,02,008, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,541. The state saw a positivity rate of 0.07 % on Saturday, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases, however, slightly increased to 219 in the state.

Among fresh cases, three each were reported in Jalandhar and Pathankot and two in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 24 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,248, it said.

A total of 1,49,80,391 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 31,231 were tested on Saturday. As many as 1,15,341 doses of the vaccines were administered in a day, the bulletin said.

Sign out