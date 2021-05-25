Punjab logs 178 deaths, 4,539 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Monday reported 178 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the toll to 13,468, while 4,539 fresh cases raised the infection count to 5,43,475, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 57,505 on Sunday to 54,996, the bulletin said.

The state’s single-day recoveries of 6,803 were also in excess of the daily infection count on Monday.

Seventeen deaths were reported from Patiala, 16 from Sangrur, 15 from Ludhiana and 14 from Bathinda.

Ludhiana registered 507 new cases, followed by 401 in Mansa, 340 in Amritsar and 334 in Jalandhar.

The state’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 6.51%, according to the bulletin. The recovery count rose to 4,75,011, it said.

There are 387 critical Covid patients who are on ventilator support, 1,011 other critical patients and 6,743 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 87,75,622 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.