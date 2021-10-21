Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 33 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Punjab logs 33 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Ludhiana reported eight infections, followed by five in Pathankot and four in Faridkot
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab rose to 232 from 216 on Tuesday.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Chandigarh

The Covid tally in Punjab rose to 6,02,113 on Wednesday with 33 fresh cases, while one coronavirus-related fatality was reported in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

With one death reported from Muktsar, the toll reached 16,550.

Fifteen more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,331, the bulletin stated.

