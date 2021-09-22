Punjab logs 37 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Tuesday reported 37 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,359, according to a media bulletin. With one Covid-related fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 16,501 the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.11 %, the media bulletin said. The number of active cases also came down to 304.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported in Mohali, seven in Sangrur, and three in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 43 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,554, it said.

A total of 1,42,35,452 samples have been collected for testing in the state of which 32,339 were tested on Tuesday, the bulletin said.