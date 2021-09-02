Punjab logs 38 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Wednesday reported 38 fresh Covid cases, taking the count to 6,00,651. The state’s death toll from the infection reached 16,434 with one fatality reported in the past 24 hours, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported a positivity rate 0.12%, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 330.

Among fresh cases, Mohali registered six, followed by five in Ferozepur, four in Ludhiana and three in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 52 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,83,387, it said.

A total of 1,34,28,737 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state and 1,70,092 doses of the vaccines were administered on Wednesday, the bulletin said.