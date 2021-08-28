Punjab logs 50 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 50 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 6,00,463, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,364, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, Jalandhar seven and Hoshiarpur six, the bulletin said.

The latest fatality was reported from Sangrur. The toll also includes a death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 410, the bulletin said.

With 38 more patients recovering from the disease, the number of cured persons increased to 5,83,689, it said.

Patiala village school shut after 3 students test positive

Patiala: Government Middle School, Mavisapan, in Patiala district has been shut for 14 days after three students tested positive for Covid on Friday.

Nodal officer Dr Sumeet Singh said the cases were found during random sampling of students and teachers.

“We have initiated contact tracing of positive patients,” he said.

He added that as many as 167 samples have been taken from the school, the report of which is yet to come.