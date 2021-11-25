Punjab logs 52 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Wednesday reported 52 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,03,095, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Mansa district, the death toll in the state reached 16,588.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 0.25%, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 13 were reported from Hoshiarpur, nine in Mohali and eight in Pathankot. The number of active cases in the state shot up to 300, the bulletin said.

With 21 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,207, it said.

13 school students among 23 test positive in Muktsar

Thirteen students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Muktsar district were among 23 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the south Malwa region of Punjab since Tuesday morning.

Health officials said the school and a residential locality in Bathinda’s Rampura Phul town had been declared micro-containment zones on Tuesday.

Muktsar civil surgeon Ranju Singla said a student of JNV at Warring Khera was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Thursday. After testing, 13 more students were found infected with coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

“Among the 14 infected, 12 are girls. They have all been isolated at the school hostel and are under medical observation. Our teams tested 400 other students and school staff and they tested negative,” she said.

Bathinda chief medical officer Dr TS Dhillon said five members of a family at Rampura Phul tested positive on Tuesday. “The family had recently travelled to a few places and we have yet to ascertain the possible source of infection. Patients have been advised home isolation. A residential pocket at Janta Nagar, street number 14, at Rampura Phul has been sealed and house-to-house testing is underway,” he said.