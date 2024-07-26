Punjab looking to strengthen health infra, says minister Dr Balbir Singh

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday said that after the success of Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs), the Punjab government is now focusing on further strengthening the tertiary and secondary level healthcare facilities across the state. Addressing the 6th edition of the CII Northern Region Healthcare Summit in Gurugram, Singh said that to date, as many as 1.79 crore citizens have availed treatment or OPD services at 842 AACs. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh

“We have digitised the primary healthcare sector in Punjab. We get data relating to water-borne and communicable diseases even from far-flung rural areas without any delay with the advancement of IT implementations that help us in regular monitoring and taking appropriate steps. Now, we are chalking out a plan on further strengthening the tertiary and secondary health services,” he said.

The health minister said the Farishtey scheme and recently launched Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) have been playing a pivotal role in reducing road accident fatalities. Punjab has witnessed at least a 26% decline in road accident deaths, he added.