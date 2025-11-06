Punjab: Lookout circular against Canada-based NRI, son in fake crypto currency scam

Trouble has deepened for Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra, already facing an FIR for allegedly posting an objectionable, AI-generated video on social media. The Ludhiana police have now issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him and his son Harkirat Singh in connection with a fake cryptocurrency and human trafficking racket registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ludhiana. The Ludhiana police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra and his son Harkirat Singh in connection with a fake cryptocurrency and human trafficking racket registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ludhiana.

According to police officials, four of Samra’s close associates — Parmel Singh, Gurpreet Singh Chahal, Kartik Mittal, and Bachittar Singh — have been arrested. Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma confirmed the arrests and said the LOC was issued as both Samra and his son are believed to be in Canada.

The FIR, lodged on October 24 based on a complaint by sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, accuses Samra of creating a fake cryptocurrency called “5K” and luring investors with promises of high returns. Victims were allegedly duped of large sums, which were later transferred to Canada through hawala channels. The group reportedly operated from offices in Dehlon (Ludhiana) and other cities in Punjab.

Police have registered the case under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 338 (forgery of documents such as valuable securities or receipts), 336(3) (cheating by forgery), and 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) with additional charge of the Cyber Crime Cell Vaibhav Sehgal said that besides the crypto scam, Samra and his aides were also involved in human trafficking, duping people on the pretext of arranging Canadian visas. The police are now working to determine the total amount defrauded and to identify other victims.