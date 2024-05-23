Punjab LS polls: Channi gets EC warning for terming Poonch attack BJP poll stunt

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a strict warning to former Punjab chief minister and Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjeet Singh Channi for violating the model code of conduct by terming the recent terror attack on air force personnel in Poonch an election stunt of the BJP. The Election Commission (on Thursday issued a strict warning to former chief minister of Punjab and Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjeet Singh Channi for violating the model code of conduct by terming the recent terror attack on air force personnel in Poonch an election stunt of the BJP. (HT file photo)

On May 13, Punjab’s chief electoral officer Sibin C had termed Channi’s comments on the May 4 attack a violation of the model code and sought the EC’s advice for further action in the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, the former chief minister was asked to provide an explanation to the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.

“The commission found Channi’s response unsatisfactory, deeming it a violation of the model code of conduct,” the EC spokesperson said.

According to provisions of the code, “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programmes, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the state is scheduled in the seventh phase on June 1.

The EC has advised and warned Channi against repeating such violations.

Corporal Vikky Pahade had made the supreme sacrifice when the Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district came under fire from terrorists. Four of his colleagues were injured in the incident.

The BJP had lodged complaint before the EC on May 7, seeking the registration of an FIR against Channi besides an unconditional apology.

A complaint lodged by BJP’s Om Thakur had said: “It’s shocking that a former chief minister belonging to the Congress, who is otherwise infamous for having being responsible for the breach of security and protocol in respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur in Punjab during the 2022 state elections, has now once again indulged in an unpardonable rhetoric against the dignity of the armed forces of the nation and termed the injuries and loss of the life suffered by them in ambush or encounter with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists a stunt.”