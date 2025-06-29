Punjab: Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora administered oath

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday administered the oath of office to newly elected MLA Sanjeev Arora at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat in presence of cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA Budh Ram besides Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Sandhwan presented the literature of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and an iPad to Arora. (From right) Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan with MLA Sanjeev Arora, Delhi ex-CM Manish Sisodia and others at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat. (HT Photo)

Arora took the pledge that he would bear true “faith and allegiance” to the Constitution besides upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the country and faithfully discharging the duties entrusted to him. Arora said he would take guidance from senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party and leave no stone unturned for the welfare of his constituency.

“Our government has started a live telecast of all the proceedings of the House so that transparency can be maintained. But the previous governments kept the proceedings secret so that people could not become aware about their work,” the speaker highlighted. He extended his best wishes to MLA Sanjeev Arora.

Aman Arora termed Sanjeev Arora an honest person. “People supported the party as they have faith in national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann,” he said. Any person found involved in corruption or drug business will not be spared, he said.

Before the ceremony, the speaker and his family members planted saplings in the background of the Vidhan Sabha.

With Sanjeev Arora winning the Ludhiana West by-election in Punjab, the party’s Rajya Sabha seat has now become vacant, and the party is yet to decide on a candidate for the same.

Sanjeev Arora had secured an easy victory in the Ludhiana West bypoll the results of which were declared on June 23. He had got 35,179 votes, drubbing Congress candidate Ashu who bagged 24,542 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jiwan Gupta and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Parupkar Singh Ghuman had got 20,323 votes and 8,203, respectively.