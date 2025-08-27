Punjab: Majithia withdraws petition challenging arrest in DA case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday withdrew a petition from the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging his June 25 arrest and subsequent remand by a Mohali court in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (HT File)

As the matter came up for hearing before the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Majithia’s counsel sought to withdraw the plea, submitting that fresh proceedings would be initiated in view of the Punjab vigilance bureau having submitted a challan before the trial court on August 22.

According to VB officials, the 40,000-page chargesheet includes statements from over 200 individuals and examines details of more than 400 bank accounts linked to Majithia, his family members, relatives, firms, and companies.

Majithia was arrested by the vigilance bureau on June 25 in the DA case, which allegedly involves laundering of ₹540 crore. He was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court on July 6 and has been lodged in jail since.

The withdrawn petition was originally filed on July 1, challenging his arrest and subsequent remand. It had remained pending before the High Court.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken following a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.