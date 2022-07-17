Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. The rumours had started circulating after SAD extended its support to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:10 AM IST
During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.

Municipal corporation elections are likely to be held in Punjab by year-end.

Sharma also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab and allegedly putting additional burden on the state exchequer for party’s advertisement campaigns in other states.

“The defeat in the Sangrur bypolls is a result of the state government’s failure. The AAP is the only party which has lost bypolls only after a few months of coming to power. People are not even safe in hospitals and murders are being committed openly. Employees of various government departments are also protesting against the state government and the people have now seen AAP’s true colours,” said Sharma.

Reacting to Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s statement where he called Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’, Sharma said no politician should make such comments about martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s Independence.

