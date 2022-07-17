Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Ludhiana : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. The rumours had started circulating after SAD extended its support to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
Municipal corporation elections are likely to be held in Punjab by year-end.
Sharma also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab and allegedly putting additional burden on the state exchequer for party’s advertisement campaigns in other states.
“The defeat in the Sangrur bypolls is a result of the state government’s failure. The AAP is the only party which has lost bypolls only after a few months of coming to power. People are not even safe in hospitals and murders are being committed openly. Employees of various government departments are also protesting against the state government and the people have now seen AAP’s true colours,” said Sharma.
Reacting to Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s statement where he called Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’, Sharma said no politician should make such comments about martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s Independence.
Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district. As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil.
Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi's meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this. Both the properties are estimated to be worth Rs 125 crore, police said.
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting. Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
