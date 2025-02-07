Punjab minister announces 363 more services under sewa kendras

Punjab governance reforms minister Aman Arora on Thursday announced expansion of the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme with the addition of 363 more citizen-centric services, allowing people to avail 406 services being offered in sewa kendras at their doorsteps. Punjab governance reforms minister Aman Arora on Thursday announced expansion of the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme. (HT File)

These services include work pertaining to driving licence, police verification, passport applications, utility connections, NOCs from district authorities and tenant verification, etc. After flagging off ‘sewa sahayaks’ here at the MGSIPA, Arora stated that the scheme, which was started on December 10, 2023, with a limited set of 43 services, has now grown to offer 406 services across 29 major government departments.

The minister said over 92,000 applications have been received under this scheme and all applications have been processed within time. Citizens have been able to avoid the hassle of visiting government offices, rather, their documents have been delivered directly to their homes, he said.

Arora emphasised that this initiative aims to ease the burden on citizens by addressing the long-standing issues of bureaucratic hurdles, long queues and save the time of people spent navigating through complex government procedures.

According to the minister, in the last two years, the state government has made significant strides in simplifying processes, eliminating the need for physical certificates and digitising records. Over 77 lakh certificates have already been delivered digitally and citizens now receive government-approved certificates directly on their mobile phones, saving their time and money.

Additionally, patwaris, sarpanches, nambardas and Municipal Corporation officials have been onboarded to process applications online, further streamlining the service delivery system. Over 9 lakh applications have been processed online by patwaris, he said, adding that over 12.95 lakh citizens have rated the services, giving them an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.