Punjab: Minister Cheema leads meet to combat drug crisis in Tarn Taran

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday convened a meeting with Tarn Taran civil and police administration, alongside local government officials and community leaders, to discuss strategies for combating the rampant drug crisis in the region. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (HT File)

The meeting focused on initiatives to transform Tarn Taran district into Punjab’s first drug-free district.

Cheema, who is also chairman of the cabinet sub-committee formed to lead the war against drug trafficking, highlighted the crucial role of community engagement in the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign against drugs. He reviewed the existing drug de-addiction efforts and urged the civil administration to intensify these initiatives. He advocated for programmes designed to encourage youth involvement through educational competitions, sports, cultural activities and other pursuits that promote healthier lifestyles.

In addition, Cheema also directed the police to take prompt legal action against drug traffickers, ensuring that any assets gained through drug-related activities are seized.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar emphasised the necessity of creating a grassroots movement to combat drug abuse, referencing successful initiatives in his constituency of Patti that aim to mobilise and educate the public.

MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said that 80 villages in his constituency have collectively passed resolutions to prohibit drug sales in their communities.