Punjab misses wage revision deadline, labour unions threaten ‘Noida-like’ stir

Despite the mandatory daily wage revision being due in March, the Punjab labour department has not yet completed the process. This delay has prompted labour unions to threaten protests similar to those in Noida if the government does not act immediately. Despite the mandatory daily wage revision being due in March, the Punjab labour department has not yet completed the process. This delay has prompted labour unions to threaten protests similar to those in Noida if the government does not act immediately. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In April 2026, Noida and Greater Noida were gripped by violent labour unrest as over 40,000 factory workers took to the streets. Demanding higher minimum wages and better working conditions, the demonstrations escalated into widespread arson and property damage. Authorities responded with lathi-charges to disperse the crowds, resulting in more than 300 arrests.

However, the government said that the revision would be announced soon and the file in this regard has been sent to the finance department for approval.

At present, the minimum wage for an unskilled worker stands at ₹450 per day, while a semi-skilled worker earns ₹481 per day. According to official data from the labour department, skilled and highly skilled workers are paid ₹515.51 and ₹555.20 per day, respectively. These rates have remained unchanged since the last revision in September 2025, despite rules warranting a revision every six months.

Criticising the delay, Sardara Singh, president, Dr Ambedkar Workers Union, Punjab, said the revised wages had to be implemented from April 1.

“An unskilled worker is earning only ₹450 per day, which comes to ₹11,700 per month. Considering rising inflation, the labour department should immediately revise daily wages. Otherwise, Noida-like protests are inevitable in Punjab,” he said.

Vijay Walia, a labour rights activist, criticised the delay, noting it caused financial losses for workers already struggling with rising living costs.

He pointed out that neighbouring Haryana offers significantly higher wages, with unskilled workers earning ₹585.41 per day.

Walia said, “The Punjab government must fix accountability for this delay, as unorganised sector workers are suffering financial losses.”

He added that the government should immediately revise the wages at the earliest to prevent potential unrest among labour groups across the state.

Officials, however, indicated that the process is underway. Manvesh Sidhu, principal secretary, labour department, said that the revision would be announced soon. “We have already sent the file to the finance department for approval,” he said.