Punjab missing saroops case: Govt playing with Sikh sentiments, says Dhami

Hours after the gurdwara body’s former auditor, Satinder Singh Kohli, was arrested in the 328 missing saroops case in Chandigarh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami slammed the Punjab government for playing with Sikh sentiments. Harjinder Singh Dhami

Dhami said that on one hand, the incidents of sacrilege have been continuously coming to light during the tenure of CM Bhagwant Mann, while on the other hand, in order to divert public attention from these issues, the government is deliberately interfering in the internal administrative affairs of the SGPC.

“Bhagwant Mann is indulging in such politics to please his political master, Arvind Kejriwal, and to safeguard his chief ministerial position. The government has proved to be a complete failure in delivering justice in cases of sacrilege, including the Bargari sacrilege case. Not only has the government failed to ensure punishment for the guilty, it has also not taken any concrete or effective steps to prevent incidents of sacrilege,” he said.

Dhami said that the SGPC is an institution elected by the community, and by violating its independent existence, identity, and constitutional sanctity, the Mann government is working under a specific agenda to weaken this central institution of the Sikhs.

“It is completely unacceptable for any government to deliberately misrepresent the administrative matters of the SGPC and indulge in opportunistic politics. The government should not compel the community to resort to a struggle on this issue,” he said.