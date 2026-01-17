Punjab: MLA Pathanmajra moves HC challenging PO proceedings

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of arrest warrants and proclamation proceedings initiated in a criminal case registered in Patiala on the allegations of rape and cheating by a Zirakpur woman. Patiala police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The 50-year-old MLA has been on the run since September 2 when he fled from the house of his relative in Karnal moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him.

In his petition, he has challenged arrest warrants of September 5 and September 11, 2025, by a Patiala court and subsequent proclamation proceedings and December 20, 2025, order declaring him a proclaimed person by a Patiala court.

The plea says the petitioner is currently residing in Australia and this fact was in the knowledge of the police. The petitioner was declared proclaimed person when he was in Australia and, therefore, no service of any notice was done by the police even though it was in their knowledge that he was not residing in the country, the plea says.

The petitioner terms the case “abuse of process of law” and further claims that FIR was registered due to “political and ulterior motive” after a complaint from the woman on September 1, 2025. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing next week.