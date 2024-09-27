Punjab: Moga man arrested for killing 53-yr-old woman

A day after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in Moga district, the police have arrested an accused for the murder, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani Brar of Roopa Patti in Baghapurana sub-division of Moga district.

Sub-inspector Harwinder Singh said Harpal Kaur of Ajitwal in Moga was found dead inside her rented accommodation on Wednesday.

“During the investigation, it was found that Harpal was living separately from her husband for the past 15 years. She was in a relationship with the accused Manpreet. Manpreet killed her over the suspicion that she was having an affair with another person. Manpreet smashed Harpal’s head against the wall, due to which she died. Manpreet fled from the spot after committing the crime,” he added. A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including a murder at Ajitwal police station.