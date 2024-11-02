Menu Explore
Punjab: Moga police arrest two with illegal weapons

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 03, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of village Khosa Pando and Gursimran Singh of Dharamkot, both situated in Moga

Police on Saturday arrested two Moga residents in separate cases and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

One of the arrested accused in Moga district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of village Khosa Pando and Gursimran Singh of Dharamkot. Both the villages are situated in Moga.

Moga superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla said the accused Gurpreet is part of a gang involved in organised crime in the area.

“We got information that Gurpreet along with his aides had gathered in Moga city to commit a crime. Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested Gurpreet from the Moga-Ludhiana highway near Bughipura. He was waiting for other gang members in a car bearing a fake number plate. A .32 bore country-made pistol was recovered from his possession. Gurdeep was already evading arrest in two criminal cases registered in the district,” the SP said.

Singla said in another case one Gursimran was arrested along with a .32 bore pistol from link road near Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district. He said the police are probing how the accused got possession of the illegal weapon.

