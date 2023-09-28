Punjab: Muktsar CJM orders release of advocate in ‘custodial torture’ case

Muktsar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Raj Pal Rawl on Thursday ordered the district jail authorities to immediately release the lawyer who was allegedly subjected to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation in police custody. Muktsar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Raj Pal Rawl on Thursday ordered the district jail authorities to immediately release the lawyer who was allegedly subjected to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation in police custody. (Representational photo)

In his order, the CJM, who is also the complainant in the case, said the victim lawyer has been discharged in the criminal case registered against him on September 15.

The advocate was arrested on September 14 along with another man following a complaint by Punjab Police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Raman Kumar Kamboj in which he alleged that the lawyer had assaulted a police team and tore some officers’ uniforms.

He was booked under various sections, including 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code on September 15.

The CJM’s order came a day after the police arrested SP (investigation) Ramandeep Bhullar, CIA in-charge inspector Kamboj and constable Harbans Singh for allegedly subjecting the advocate to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation.

Following the action, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana decided to end their indefinite strike, which began on Tuesday.

The state government has transferred deputy inspector of general, Faridkot range, Ajay Maluja and Muktsar senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill.

On Monday, six policemen, including the SP (investigation) Bhullar, were booked in the case. Punjab Police have set up a four-member special investigation team to probe the complaint.

