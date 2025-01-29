Punjab NHM workers to launch ‘Pol Khol’ campaign against AAP in Delhi

Upset over unmet pay hike demands; Punjab’s National Health Mission (NHM) employees will launch a ‘Pol Khol’ campaign in Delhi on February 1 and 2 against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They plan to distribute pamphlets exposing what they call AAP’s false promises in Punjab, even as the party campaigns for the February 5 Delhi polls. They plan to distribute pamphlets exposing what they call AAP’s false promises in Punjab, even as the party campaigns for the February 5 Delhi polls. (HT File)

NHM Employees Union Punjab president Dr Wahid accused AAP leaders of reneging on their pre-election commitment to raise NHM workers’ salaries. “Before coming to power, they protested with us, promising better pay. Now, they have turned their backs,” he said.

NHM staff, who perform the same duties as regular Punjab health department employees, earn significantly less. “An NHM ANM gets ₹8,500 per month, while a regular ANM earns ₹28,000 despite having the same qualifications,” Wahid said, calling it blatant discrimination.

Despite holding over 30 meetings with the Punjab AAP government, NHM employees claim no action has been taken. A doctor under NHM echoed the frustration: “I do the same work as a regular employee but earn just one-third of their salary. This disparity is unfair.”

With their demands ignored, NHM employees now aim to take their fight to Delhi, where the Punjab chief minister and health minister are campaigning for AAP urging voters to question AAP’s unfulfilled promises.