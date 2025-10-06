Punjab: NIA chargesheets 4 accused in grenade attack on Kalia’s house

HT Correspondent Dog squad present at the residence of former Punjab Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sunny Sehgal)

Jalandhar : Six months after a high-intensity grenade attack at the residence of BJP leader and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four persons connected to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned terrorist organisation.

The chargesheet reveals that the BKI-led terror module was responsible for orchestrating the attack, which occurred on April 7 this year.

The central agency has named two arrested accused, Saidul Ameen of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, who lobbed the grenade at Kalia’s Jalandhar residence on April 7, and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra in Haryana, who provided financial logistics to Saidul. The chargesheet also included the names of two fugitives — Yamunanagar resident Kulbir Singh Sidhu, the main operative of BKI and his US-based associate Manish alias Kaka Rana of Karnal.

All four have been charged under Sections 113 (terror acts), 109 (attempt to murder), 324(3) (mischief-causing damage to the property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On April 12, the NIA took over the investigation into the attack, which took place on April 7. The attack shattered glass panes and damaged vehicles but fortunately caused no injuries. The main suspect, Saidul Ameen, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested by the Punjab Police on April 12.

“Kulbir Singh Sidhu, an operative of proscribed terrorist organisation BKI has conspired with his associate Manish and formed a terror gang to target the prominent leaders of Punjab to create terror among the general public for raising funds for BKI through extortion. Manish had subsequently recruited Saidul Ameen, who had hurled the grenade at Kalia’s residence. The grenade was supplied to Saidul by Kulbir, while Abhijot provided the funds to sponsor the terror attack,” the NIA said in a statement.

The agency added that Kulbir had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish.

Kulbir is currently in Germany and is a key aide of designated terrorist and BKI chief, Pakistan-based Wadhawa Singh Babbar.

“A Red Corner notice has been issued against Kulbir, who is also carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh for his arrest. The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Kulbir in a case related to the targeted killing of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Vikas Prabhakar, in April 2024,” the NIA said, adding that the efforts have been intensified to track and arrest the absconders and identify BKI’s other members operating in India.

Earlier, Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster and operative of the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI, along with gangster Zeeshan Akhtar claimed responsibility for a grenade attack.

On June 26, multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches at 18 locations in Punjab and Haryana and various incriminating materials, including mobiles/digital devices and documents linked BKI operatives Kulbir Sidhu and Manish and their nodes based in India and various other countries were seized.