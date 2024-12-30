Punjab: NITI Aayog awards 1.5 crore to Makhu block

NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme has awarded ₹1.5 crore to the Makhu block of Ferozepur for demonstrating exemplary progress on key performance indicators. The announcement was made on December 24 through a communication from BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, to the chief secretary of Punjab. (HT File)

The announcement was made on December 24 through a communication from BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, to the chief secretary of Punjab. Categorised under Zone 2-Northern India, Makhu block’s remarkable improvements across various developmental parameters earned this accolade.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said: “This award reflects the hard work of our officials and field staff in driving grassroots change. We will ensure the funds are strategically utilised to elevate the block’s development indicators.”

The district administration will draft a detailed Plan of Action, in consultation with the Central Prabhari Officer, for NITI Aayog’s approval by January 31 next year. The funds will support systematic interventions in health, education, agriculture, and skill development, aiming to transform Makhu into a model block and pave the way for sustainable growth.