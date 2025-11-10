Now, shots fired at hotel owner’s son in Zirakpur

In the third brazen case of firing in the tricity within five days, a man opened fire at a hotelier’s son in Zirakpur on Sunday afternoon, narrowly missing his target. The victim, Gagan, giving his statement to Zirakpur police. (HT)

The incident took place outside a hotel near the Chandigarh-Ambala highway when Gagan, a resident of Yamunanagar, was standing near the entrance of his father’s hotel.

According to police, a man on a motorcycle arrived at the spot, pulled out a weapon and fired multiple rounds, before speeding away. Gagan escaped unhurt.

Speaking to police, Gagan alleged that Shubham Pandit, a resident of Yamunanagar, might be behind the attack, citing an old rivalry between them.

Following the incident, Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh and his team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Forensic teams collected empty shells from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being reviewed to identify the assailant and trace his route.

The SHO said preliminary investigation suggested the firing was targeted, but added that the exact motive was yet to be confirmed. “We are examining CCTV footage to identify the shooter and verify whether the incident is linked to any past rivalry,” he said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and are conducting raids to locate the suspect.

The incident comes close on the heels of another firing in Phase 7, Mohali, where two masked bike-borne men released over 30 rounds, damaging vehicles parked in the street on Thursday night. In another case in Chandigarh, four shots were fired outside hotelier Tara Singh Saini’s residence in Sector 38 on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Saini owns the Regenta Place Hotel at TDI City, Sector 119, Mohali.