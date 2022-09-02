Punjab: Numbering farm equipment at production stage mandatory now
Punjab government has ordered the marking of special numbers on the subsidised agricultural machinery with laser to stop black marketing in the name of subsidy on agriculture implements. Agriculture and farmers welfare minister, Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said this on Thursdays after inspecting the superseeder and other agro-based machinery at the agrizone unit of GSAI Daulatpur village of Patiala. The minister said that these numbers must be marked in a specific format as per the norms set by the government.
Interacting with the media on this occasion, Dhaliwal said that during the previous rule of governments in the state, subsidy scam of about ₹150 crore has come to the fore in distribution of agriculture machinery. The agriculture minister further said that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann led government has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption therefore the agriculture machine manufactures have been directed to mark a special number with the laser on the agricultural machinery to prevent black marketing. He said that the government provides 50 percent subsidy on agro machines which are given to farmers which help in stubble residue management. “Only those genuine farmers would be given subsidies on machines which will have laser embarked numbers on the machines,” added the agriculture minister.
Dhaliwal said that the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government is working to stop the practice of stubble burning by providing full assistance to farmers for crop residue management. “The Punjab government has taken some strong steps so that the subsidy on crop residue management machines should reach the genuine farmers and put an end to the black marketing in the name of subsidies,” he said.
The minister further said that the Punjab government would encourage the agro industries those who follow the standards and norms set by the Punjab government and GOI while manufacturing the machines. He appealed to the agricultural implement manufacturing companies to ensure strict adherence to the standards set by the government while making agricultural implements and providing them to the farmers so that there is no problem in giving subsidies to the farmers.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
