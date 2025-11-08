Punjab: Opposition criticising us for political disruption, CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said the Opposition has no substantial issue against his government and are criticising it “for the sake of political disruption”. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing a rally in Tarn Taran on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in favour of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Tarn Taran bypoll candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu on Friday, Mann said his party is confident of a win. “Our government has introduced numerous pro-people policies for the holistic development and prosperity of Punjab. As a result, people are determined to guarantee AAP’s success,” said the CM.

He added that the Opposition cannot digest the people-friendly policies of his government and thus are resorting to “petty tactics” for their selfish motives.

Targeting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the CM said that the former deputy chief minister is trying to mislead people through political deceit. Mocking the Badal family, he said they have committed unforgivable sins against Punjab and its people. The CM said Sukhbir brags of development during his tenure but never speaks about the Bargari firing incident where innocent people were shot or the drug menace that claimed many young lives. He said these issues are evidence of the Akalis’ misgovernance, adding that the Badal family worked solely to expand their businesses while disregarding the welfare of Punjab’s citizens. He said that the 2007-2017 period was the darkest era for the state, dominated by transport, cable, sand, drug, and other mafias.

Commenting on Congress state president Raja Warring, the CM said he has exposed the narrow mindset of the party and is now seeking forgiveness. He said people will never forgive those parties that destroyed Punjab or supported the attack with tanks and artillery on Sri Harmandir Sahib.