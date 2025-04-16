Menu Explore
Punjab: Papalpreet remand extended by 3 days

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 16, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Papalpreet, who is a key associate of Amritpal and his media adviser, was brought back to Punjab on April 10 after his two-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam ended.

The local court in Ajnala on Tuesday extended the police remand of Papalpreet Singh, a key aide of radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh by three more days.

Papalpreet Singh
Papalpreet Singh

The cops produced him in the court in case of an attack on Ajnala Police station, and agreeing with the arguments of the public prosecutor, the court extended the remand.

The cops produced him in the court in case of an attack on Ajnala Police station, and agreeing with the arguments of the public prosecutor, the court extended the remand.

With Papalpreet being brought back to Punjab, only MP Amritpal remains incarcerated in Assam. All his other associates have been brought back to Punjab to face charges in various cases registered against them, including the attack on Ajnala police station.

The other eight associates— Kulwant Singh Rauke, Harjeet Singh Chacha, Gurinder Pal Singh alias Guri, Gurmeet Singh Bukanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh and Varinder Singh alias Fauji, have been lodged to different jails in Punjab.

In 2023, Amritpal and his associates were booked on charges of spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants in the Ajnala Police Station assault case.

The crackdown on Amritpal and his supporters began on March 18, 2023, when a police cavalcade intercepted his car near Mehatpur town in Jalandhar when he was going to Bathinda to address a gathering.

Amritpal and Papalpreet managed to escape the crackdown. The police arrested Papalpreet on April 10, 2023, from the Kathunangal area of Amritsar district, a few days before the arrest of Amritpal.

