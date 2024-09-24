Punjab: Patiala law university shut till further orders

The authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) on Monday shut down the university until further notice amid growing tensions owing to the ongoing protests of the students against the vice-chancellor Jai Shankar Singh since Sunday evening. The students of the law university protest on the campus. (HT File)

The orders to shut down the university is learnt to have come after the protesting students did not show up to attend the meeting called by a nine-member committee constituted to resolve the grievances of the students.

Following the night long protest by hundreds of students, the registrar of the university on Monday constituted the committee to resolve the grievances of the students.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, on the recommendation of the Committee, the University shall remain closed till further orders. The willing students are allowed to proceed to their respective homes. This is being done in view of keeping safety and welfare of the students,” reads the order issued by the university administration.

The protest was sparked after the students accused the VC of privacy violation, terming it unacceptable. Female students alleged that the VC questioned their choice of clothing. The students alleged that the VC had entered into the girls’ hostel rooms on Sunday afternoon, which the students claimed was a breach of their privacy.

The VC has denied the allegations.

Jai Shankar said that he had visited the girls’ hostel only to address the complaints thereof regarding overcrowded conditions due to duel-sharing arrangements.

In the meanwhile, hundreds of law students have refused to budge as they continue to hold protest on the campus against the VC demanding his resignation.

“We want the resignation of the vice-chancellor. Our protest will continue until he resigns. We have already made our demand clear to the university authorities,” said a female student pleading anonymity.

The protesting students on Monday wrote to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court who is the ex-officio chancellor of the university against the VC.

“Due to the increasingly frequent and outrageous deeds of the Hon’ble VC since his appointment, causing distress and encroaching upon the dignity and privacy of the students, the RGNUL student community finds it imperative to demand the resignation of the Hon’ble VC. His actions have not only has an adverse effect on the morale of the students but also the reputation of the University,” the letter reads. They have also mentioned the remarks allegedly passed by the VC over the past few months.