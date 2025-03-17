Punjab: Peddler’s house demolished in Ferozepur

The police demolished a house of a “drug peddler” in Jhuge Hazara village of Ferozepur district on Sunday. Identified as Gurcharan Singh, the accused, who has been facing three cases, is absconding, the police said. A drug peddler’s house being demolished by cops in Jhuge Hazara village of Ferozepur district on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Gurcharan had built his house illegally in the village that falls under the Sadar police station. According to the police, the accused had also encroached upon one acre of forest land.

A JCB machine was pressed into service. The SSP said, “The one-acre land that has been encroached upon by the accused will be vacated soon.”