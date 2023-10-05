News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Phagwara sugar mill MD, family sent to two-day vigilance bureau custody

Punjab: Phagwara sugar mill MD, family sent to two-day vigilance bureau custody

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 05, 2023 07:32 AM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Wahid, his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Singh from their residence at Khurampur village near Phagwara on September 30 in a case pertaining to non-payment of farmers’ dues in tune to ₹42 crore and falsely using government land for financial gains.

A Kapurthala court sent Golden Sandhar sugar mill managing director Jarnail Singh Wahid and his family members to two-day vigilance bureau custody on Wednesday.

The VB has also booked as many as 13 persons including the then tehsildar and naib tehsildar for allegedly colluding with mill functionaries for preparing faulty revenue deals in order to use mill property and land in order for financial benefits.

On Wednesday, VB conducted raids at the house and properties owned by Wahid and his family members. The VB’s search operation lasted for close to 2.5 hours. As per reports, the VB searched all the lockers, drawers, and rooms of the house.

