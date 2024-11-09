Punjab Police arrest 2 operatives linked to Portugal-based gangster; seize weapons

In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, the Counter-Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, apprehended two operatives of Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Ghanshampuria, further uncovering their links to major US-based criminals Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal and Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Friday. The Counter-Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, apprehended two operatives of Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Ghanshampuria, further uncovering their links to major US-based criminals Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal and Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. (X)

Those arrested have been identified as Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan, a resident of Lahori Gate in Amritsar, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of village Akarpura in Gurdaspur. Police teams have also recovered four weapons, one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol, two foreign made .30 bore pistols and one .32 bore pistol along with five magazines and 14 live cartridges from their possession.

In an official statement, DGP Gaurav Yadav stated, “In an intelligence-led operation, teams from Counter-Insurgency (CI) Amritsar set up a special checkpoint at Mehta Road near the cattle market in Amritsar and intercepted both individuals while they were travelling on a black Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number PB18Z5033.” The statement added that the police teams have impounded the motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Aditya Kapoor has 12 criminal cases registered against him. He was operating under the instructions of US-based criminals Doni Bal and Prabh Dasuwal, who are close associates of gangster Mannu Ghanshampuria,” DGP Yadav’s statement said.

The DGP said that these crime syndicates are rivals of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime syndicate. The probe has also found that the arrested persons have received the weapon consignment arranged by Doni Bal and Mannu Ghanshampuria and were hatching a conspiracy to commit some heinous crimes in the state on their directions.

He said that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.