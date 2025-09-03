Punjab Police arrest 3 in cab driver murder case, bust JeM terror module

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir, who were allegedly involved in a cab driver’s murder case and also unearthed a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a senior police officer said. The accused were traced and apprehended from the Batala bus stand with the help of Batala and Gurdaspur police. (HT File)

The arrested men, all from Jammu and Kashmir, have been identified as Sahil Bashir (19) of Handwara Langate in Kupwara district; Munish Singh alias Ansh (22) of Kotli in Doda district; and Aijaz Ahmed Khan alias Wasim (22) of Manjpura, Kalamabad.

Police recovered the snatched vehicle and a .32-bore country-made pistol from their possession, police said.

“The accused were traced and apprehended from the Batala bus stand with the help of Batala and Gurdaspur police. Police also recovered the snatched cab,” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“Sahil Bashir is wanted in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act case registered at the police station, Qalamabad in Handwara, J&K on August 14, 2025. His cousin Aijaz’s brother had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and material linked to JeM. Both Sahil and Aijaz have been identified as over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned terror group,” the DGP added.

On August 29, Sudha Devi, the wife of victim Anil Kumar,27, in a complaint to police, said that her husband, at around 9:45 pm, received a booking from Kharar to Chandigarh railway station.

“Later, both of my husband’s phones were switched off,” she told cops in her complaint. The cab driver hailed from Jogindernagar in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and is settled in Nayagaon.

Police said preliminary investigation showed that three men had hired the cab. “During the journey, they asked the driver to divert towards Airport Road via Phase 3B2 in Mohali to Mohali Railway Station. When the vehicle reached Kandala village, the passengers forced Anil out of the car and shot him dead after an altercation. His body was dumped in an isolated area, while the accused fled with his car (PB01-D-6299) and belongings,” police added.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Hans said, “Following disclosures of the accused, the mortal remains of Anil Kumar were recovered. Three bullet shells were also seized from the spot.”

The accused were traced to Amritsar after they abandoned the cab near Kathu Nangal police station when it ran out of fuel, and then they went to Batala, where Aijaz Ahmed Khan had been living for the past eight years, the SSP said.

“The accused later returned to retrieve the vehicle but fled upon spotting police presence in the area. Local police in Batala and Gurdaspur were alerted, leading to their arrest from the Batala bus stand,” the SSP added.

During interrogation, it was also found that Sahil had earlier travelled to Uttar Pradesh to procure the pistol for ₹45,000 and had been residing in Kharar for some time.

Initially, a case was registered under Section 127(6) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station, Nayagaon. Sections 140(3) (kidnapping), 103 (murder), and 304 (snatching) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act have been added to the original FIR.