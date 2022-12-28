Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police arrest two smugglers with 10-kg heroin, weapons

Punjab Police arrest two smugglers with 10-kg heroin, weapons

Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Counter-intelligence unit of Pathankot caught the duo and recovered two pistols, four magazines and 180 cartridges

The 10-kg heroin, two pistols and cartridges recovered from the two smugglers caught by the Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing of Pathankot on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The 10-kg heroin, two pistols and cartridges recovered from the two smugglers caught by the Punjab Police's counter-intelligence wing of Pathankot on Wednesday.
By Anil Sharma

Two smugglers were caught with 10kg of heroin along with two pistols, four magazines and 180 cartridges in the border district of Pathankot on Wednesday.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said that the counter-intelligence wing of Pathankot made the arrests and recovered the arms and contraband.

The two smugglers were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fence into Indian territory, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The development comes a day after the police arrested three members of a sub-module being operated by a Philippines-based handler in the neighbouring border district of Tarn Taran and recovered a loaded rocket-propelled grenade and rocket launcher on the banks of the Beas river.

The police said the sub-module was being handled by Yadwinder Singh from the Philippines on the orders of Canada-based gangster turned terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa.

Landa is the main conspirator of the RPG attacks on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran district on December 9 and on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9. He is wanted by Punjab Police in around 40 criminal cases, including the smuggling of explosives from Pakistan and targeted killings.

