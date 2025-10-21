Punjab Police arrest two terror operatives, recover rocket-propelled grenade in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) that was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.

“In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar rural police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives, Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi, from Amritsar and recovers one rocket propelled grenade (RPG),” director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan’s ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail,” he said.

The DGP said the RPG was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” he said.

The Punjab Police chief reiterated the commitment to dismantling transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI.

On October 18, Punjab Police in the coordination of Border Security Force (BSF), recovered a packet of heroin during a search operation near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur district.

“Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered one packet of heroin weighing 602g from a field near Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On the Amritsar border, based on a specific input of BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops launched an extensive search operation culminating in the recovery of a large packet containing ICE drug weighing 3.6kg from a farmland near Bhaini Rajputana village. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring and illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping,” the public relations officer of BSF’s Punjab frontier said in a release.

In another search operation, the BSF recovered a pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar. (with ANI inputs)