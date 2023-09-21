Punjab Police ASI who foiled bank robbery promoted as sub-inspector

Punjab Police on Thursday promoted assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who foiled a robbery bid but received bullet injuries when four robbers struck at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Dhotian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

“I am proud to promote ASI Balwinder Singh as sub-inspector for display of exemplary courage and devotion to duty in the Tarn Taran bank robbery. He has been shot by the robbers while chasing them. A major burglary attempt has been foiled with his presence of mind. @PunjabPoliceInd will provide financial assistance for his treatment. Urge all to wish for his speedy recovery,” said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on social media platform X.

The incident took place at 12.20pm on Wednesday when the bank employees were dealing with customers.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the four accused came on two motorcycles. “Three of them entered the bank, while the fourth waited outside. Soon after entering the bank, the trio started lining up the staff at gunpoint. A woman customer somehow managed to come out of the bank and informed the ASI, who was sitting in a nearby shop,” he said.

“The ASI rushed towards the bank but the accused waiting outside alerted his accomplices. The three stormed out of the bank and when the ASI tried to catch them, one of them opened fire at him and fled. The ASI received bullet injuries in the stomach and leg,” the SSP said, adding: “The ASI showed exemplary courage. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.”

The CCTV footage of the bank shows three men with covered faces carrying pistols in their hands.

According to police, ₹20 lakh was deposited in the bank on Tuesday.

The police booked unidentified persons for attempt to murder and under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for armed robbery, and under the Arms Act at the Sarhali police station.

