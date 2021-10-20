Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police, BSF recover cache of arms, ammo from Pakistan border
Punjab Police, BSF recover cache of arms, ammo from Pakistan border

Haul near Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran district includes 22 foreign-made pistols besides ammunition and drugs
The pistols, ammunition and drugs recovered from a bag found between the barbed wire fence and the zero line on the border with Pakistan in Khemkaran sector of Tarn Taran district after a joint search operation by the Punjab Police and BSF on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:04 PM IST
By Anil Sharma

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition along the barbed wire fence on the Indo-Pak border near Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

Counter intelligence wing inspector Inderdeep Singh said the seizure included 22 foreign-made pistols, 100 rounds of ammunition, 44 magazines, and 1-kg of heroin and 72gm of opium.

Consignment in bag, suspected to be smuggled by drones

The consignment was packed in a bag found between the barbed wire fence and the zero line on the border with Pakistan.

The police had a tip-off that anti-national elements would try to push in a consignment of weapons into Indian territory from across the border. The information was shared with the BSF battalion concerned and a joint search operation was launched in Khemkaran.

Officials suspect that the consignment may have been smuggled with drones. Drone movement from Pakistan has been reported in the Khemkaran sector recently.

Efforts on to ascertain identity of smugglers

Police said investigation was on to ascertain the identity of the accused behind the smuggling bid.

On September 23, the Tarn Taran police had arrested three members of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) with the recovery of two tiffin bombs, three hand-grenades and three pistols of .9 mm in the Khemkaran and Bhikhwind areas.

The police had confirmed that the consignment was flown from Pakistan and the accused had retrieved it to unleash terror activities in Punjab.

