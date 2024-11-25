Punjab Police bust crime module with arrest of three members

Punjab Police busted an organised criminal module with the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday. Punjab Police busted an organised criminal module with the arrest of three persons, DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X. Two pistols and 18 cartridges were recovered from the accused. (X)

The accused were operatives of the module handled by Manjeet Mahal, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Two pistols and 18 cartridges were recovered from them, the DGP said.

“In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab (#AGTF), in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, busts an organised criminal module handled by Manjeet Mahal, presently lodged in Tihar Jail, with the arrest of his three operatives,” Yadav posted on X.

“The arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them in #Haryana & #Delhi,” the DGP said.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they were planning to execute sensational crimes in the state on the directions of their handler, Manjit Mahal.